A model at the Armani Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Fashion Week in Milan
Photo Credit: AFP
Team Lounge
Published Jun 20, 2023
Mint Lounge
A model presents a creation for Dhruv Kapoor Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show
Photo Credit: AFP
Andersson Bell designer DoHun Kim during his show at the Fashion Week in Milan
Photo Credit: AFP
A model presents a creation for Prada Men's Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show
Photo Credit: AFP
Jaehyun of boy band NCT 127 after the Prada men's Spring Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan
Photo Credit: AP
Models presents creations for Andersson Bell's Men and Woman Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show
Photo Credit: AFP
Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor after his show at the Fashion Week in Milan
Photo Credit: AFP
Italian designer Giorgio Armani at the end of his Spring/Summer 2024 men's show in Milan
Photo Credit: Reuters