0 || 7
The all-star cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on the Spanish Steps, Rome
Photo Credit: AFP
Published Jun 19, 2023
Mariela Garriga, who plays Marie, poses on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
British actress Vanessa Kirby plays The White Widow in the film
2 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Actor Greg Tarzan Davis plays Davis in the seventh instalment of the MI franchise
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt inMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
4 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
French actor Pom Klementieff is part of the massive cast of the popular film franchise
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Director Chris McQuarrie co-wrote the screenplay of the action film
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The film is scheduled for release in India on 12 July
7 || 7
Photo Credit: AP