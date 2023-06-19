0 || 7

The all-star cast of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on the Spanish Steps, Rome

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 19, 2023

Mariela Garriga, who plays Marie, poses on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

Photo Credit: AFP

British actress Vanessa Kirby plays The White Widow in the film

Photo Credit: AFP

Actor Greg Tarzan Davis plays Davis in the seventh instalment of the MI franchise

Photo Credit: AP

Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt inMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Photo Credit: AFP

French actor Pom Klementieff is part of the massive cast of the popular film franchise

Photo Credit: AP

Director Chris McQuarrie co-wrote the screenplay of the action film

Photo Credit: AP

Actors Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell. The film is scheduled for release in India on 12 July

Photo Credit: AP

