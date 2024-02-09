0 || 7

THE HOLDOVERS (In theatres) Years after Sideways, Paul Giamatti reunites with Alexander Payne for this tender comedy

Published Feb 09, 2024

BHAKSHAK (Netflix) Bhumi Pednekar stars as a journalist sets out to uncover evidence of systemic abuse at a women’s shelter

1 || 7

THE IRON CLAW (In theatres) A biographical drama on the three Von Erich brothers, professional wrestlers in Texas in the 1980s

2 || 7

MARX CAN WAIT (MUBI) Italian film director Marco Bellocchio  investigates the emotional effects of the suicide of his twin brother

3 || 7

MR & MRS SMITH (Amazon Prime Video)  Created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, this is a well-tailored comedy about espionage and marriage

4 || 7

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (JioCinema) Season 4 of the critically acclaimed anthology crime show is as good as the first

5 || 7

MONSTER (In theatres) An iconic film by Hirokazu Koreeda, one of the most highly regarded directors in the world

6 || 7

CAPTAIN MILLER (Netflix) Dhanish stars in this colonial-era thriller

7 || 7
