THE HOLDOVERS (In theatres)
Years after Sideways, Paul Giamatti reunites with Alexander Payne for this tender comedy
BHAKSHAK (Netflix)
Bhumi Pednekar stars as a journalist sets out to uncover evidence of systemic abuse at a women’s shelter
THE IRON CLAW (In theatres)
A biographical drama on the three Von Erich brothers, professional wrestlers in Texas in the 1980s
MARX CAN WAIT (MUBI)
Italian film director Marco Bellocchio investigates the emotional effects of the suicide of his twin brother
MR & MRS SMITH
(Amazon Prime Video)
Created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, this is a well-tailored comedy about espionage and marriage
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (JioCinema)
Season 4 of the critically acclaimed anthology crime show is as good as the first
MONSTER (In theatres)
An iconic film by Hirokazu Koreeda, one of the most highly regarded directors in the world
CAPTAIN MILLER (Netflix)
Dhanish stars in this colonial-era thriller
