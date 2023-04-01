0 || 7
The start of a month is a great time to make a reading list. Here are 7 books making news now
Published Apr 01, 2023
FICTION
Pyre by Perumal Murugan, translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan
Longlisted for the International Booker Prize
FICTION
Dark Star by Ranbir Sidhu
A book on the loneliness of women woven into the history of India
FICTION
Dakshin: South Indian Myths & Fables Retold by Nitin Kushalappa MP
NON-FICTION
Courting India: England, Mughal
India And The Origins Of Empire by Nandini Das
NON-FICTION
Dust on the Throne: The Search for Buddhism in Modern India by Douglas Ober
A book to read to mark Dalit History Month
FICTION
An Order from the Sky and Other Stories by Imayam, translated by Vasantha Surya
How Business Storytelling Works by Sandeep Das
