0 || 7

The start of a month is a great time to make a reading list. Here are 7 books making news now

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 01, 2023

Mint Lounge

FICTION Pyre by Perumal Murugan, translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan Longlisted for the International Booker Prize

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

FICTION Dark Star by Ranbir Sidhu A book on the loneliness of women woven into the history of India 

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

FICTION Dakshin: South Indian Myths & Fables Retold by Nitin Kushalappa MP

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

NON-FICTION Courting India: England, Mughal India And The Origins Of Empire by Nandini Das

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

NON-FICTION Dust on the Throne: The Search for Buddhism in Modern India by Douglas Ober A book to read to mark Dalit History Month

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

FICTION An Order from the Sky and Other Stories by Imayam, translated by Vasantha Surya

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

How Business Storytelling Works by Sandeep Das

7 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

 Click here