For many, coffee is more than just a morning ritual

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 09, 2023

The allure of coffee lies in the complexity of flavours and the rich taste of each cup

Explore different techniques to elevate you morning coffee ritual

A time-tested favourite of many connoisseurs, the French Press unlocks the boldness of coffee 

Photo Credit: Pexels

For those who revel in precision, the pourover method is a delight as you can control all variables of brewing

The South Indian Filter is perfect for a strong yet flavourful brew

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The Syphon or vacuum pot provides a beautifully brewed, scented concoction with some drama

Photo Credit: Pexels

AeroPress is an ultra-compact coffee maker that is ideal for the modern coffee connoisseur on the move

Photo Credit: Pexels

