Impeccable service, beautiful views and great food are the perfect combination for a luxurious weekend of relaxation
Photo Credit: Raffles Udaipur
Enjoy personalised butler service, a world-class spa and gorgeous views of the lake at Raffles Udaipur
Photo Credit: Raffles Udaipur
Saj in the Forest, located close to the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, is a resort inspired by the elements of nature
Brij-Rama Palace in Varanasi offers old-style hospitality on the banks of the Ganga
Chandela Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district is close to Panna Tiger Reserve
Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra has stunning views of the Taj Mahal from every window. That's another reason not to leave your room
Wildflower Hall in Mashobra offers gorgeous views of the Himalayas and is designed for relaxation
Noormahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, has 125 luxurious rooms
