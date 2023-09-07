0 || 7

Impeccable service, beautiful views and great food are the perfect combination for a luxurious weekend of relaxation  

Photo Credit: Raffles Udaipur

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 07, 2023

Mint Lounge

Enjoy personalised butler service, a world-class spa and gorgeous views of the lake at Raffles Udaipur

Photo Credit: Raffles Udaipur

Saj in the Forest, located close to the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh, is a resort inspired by the elements of nature 

Brij-Rama Palace in Varanasi offers old-style hospitality on the banks of the Ganga

Chandela Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district is close to Panna Tiger Reserve

Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra has stunning views of the Taj Mahal from every window. That's another reason not to leave your room 

Wildflower Hall in Mashobra offers gorgeous views of the Himalayas and is designed for relaxation

Noormahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, has 125 luxurious rooms

