0 || 7
Louis Vuitton presented its Cruise 2024 collection in Isola Bella, Lake Maggiore in Italy on Wednesday
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
By
Team Lounge
Published May 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
The show took place in the Baroque 17th century Borromeo Palace that was built over the course of 400 years
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere presented the Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise collection
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
The line is inspired by both aquatic as well as baroque elements, and the clothes are wispy and light while being grand
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
The audience included Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connolly and Emma Stone
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Sporty silhouettes combined with modern materials for a striking line
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Playful and stylistic interpretations of classic clothing brought variety to the new line
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton
Accessories remained true to the Louis Vuitton stable though the clothing was more experimental
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton