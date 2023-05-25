0 || 7

Louis Vuitton presented its Cruise 2024 collection in Isola Bella, Lake Maggiore in Italy on Wednesday

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

By Team Lounge
Published May 25, 2023

 The show took place in the Baroque 17th century Borromeo Palace that was built over the course of 400 years

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere presented the Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise collection

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The line is inspired by both aquatic as well as baroque elements, and the clothes are wispy and light while being grand 

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

The audience included Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connolly and Emma Stone

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Sporty silhouettes combined with modern materials for a striking line 

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Playful and stylistic interpretations of classic clothing brought variety to the new line

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

Accessories remained true to the Louis Vuitton stable though the clothing was more experimental

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Louis Vuitton

