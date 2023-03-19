0 || 7

Scenic Phaltan is a 270km drive from Mumbai

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

The lake at Phaltan is not very large but it is perfect for a small sailboat

1 || 7

Watching the sun set and rise over the lake is meditative

2 || 7

If fishing is your thing, you can try your hand at catching your lunch

3 || 7

If fishing and sailing don't hold appeal, you can try kayaking to the tiny island in the middle of the lake

4 || 7

You can spot painted storks and other migratory bitds in Phaltan

5 || 7

In the centre of town is the beautiful Rajwada that was once home to Phaltan’s erstwhile royal family

6 || 7

The Jabareshwar Mahadev Temple in Phaltan has beautiful, intricate scupltures

7 || 7

