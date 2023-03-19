0 || 7
Scenic Phaltan is a 270km drive
from Mumbai
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Mar 19, 2023
The lake at Phaltan is not very large but it is perfect for a small sailboat
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Watching the sun set and rise over the lake is meditative
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
If fishing is your thing, you can try your hand at catching your lunch
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
If fishing and sailing don't hold appeal, you can try kayaking to the tiny island in the middle of the lake
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
You can spot painted storks and other migratory bitds in Phaltan
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
In the centre of town is the beautiful Rajwada that was once home to Phaltan’s erstwhile royal family
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
The Jabareshwar Mahadev Temple in Phaltan has beautiful, intricate scupltures
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta