0 || 4

A mug of mulled wine at the Christmas market in Berlin's Breitscheid place. Photo by Tobias Schwarz / AFP

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 10, 2022

Mint Lounge

A mulled wine stall n Lisbon.  Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

1 || 4

A mulled wine stall in the snow at the Christmas market in Main Square, Munich, Germany. Photographer: Michaela Rehle/Bloomberg

2 || 4

Vendors wait for customers at a mulled wine stall at a Christmas market in Lisbon, Portugal. Photographer: Zed Jameson/Bloomberg

3 || 4

A mug of mulled wine at the market square in Ludwigsburg, Germany.  Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

4 || 4
 Click here