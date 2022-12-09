0 || 7
Designers made the right moves in 2022, but who will be the global Indian fashion label in 2023?
SABYASACHI
Opened a store in NYC’s West Village
Has redefined Indian bridalwear
ANITA DONGRE
A voice for conscious fashion
Opening second global store in Dubai in 2023
RAHUL MISHRA
A regular in international fashion magazines
Set to launch
ready-to-wear with Reliance Brands
GAURAV GUPTA
Dressed Kylie Minogue,
Lizzo
& Megan
Thee Stallion
Known for fantastical sculptural
designs
J.J. VALAYA
Created costumes for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Has caught the attention of international stylists
MANISH MALHOTRA
Bollywood's favourite fashion designer
It's time for Indian designers to go global. To read the story by Sujata Assomull, click here.
