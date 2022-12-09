0 || 7

Designers made the right moves in 2022, but who will be the global Indian fashion label in 2023?

SABYASACHI Opened a store in NYC’s West Village Has redefined Indian bridalwear

ANITA DONGRE A voice for conscious fashion  Opening second global store in Dubai in 2023

RAHUL MISHRA A regular in international fashion magazines  Set to launch ready-to-wear with Reliance Brands

GAURAV GUPTA Dressed Kylie Minogue, Lizzo & Megan Thee Stallion  Known for fantastical sculptural designs

J.J. VALAYA Created costumes for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'  Has caught the attention of international stylists

MANISH MALHOTRA Bollywood's favourite  fashion designer

It's time for Indian designers to go global. To read the story by Sujata Assomull, click here.

 Click here