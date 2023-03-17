0 || 8

Sleep or the lack of it impacts the benefits you draw from your workout

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 17, 2023

Exercise helps you sleep better and sleep helps you exercise better

Apart from sleeping well, be sure to eat healthy and hydrate well to get the best out of your workout

Inadequate sleep reduces stamina, making it difficult to exercise

Most people need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to benefit from their workouts

Sleep tourism is a growing trend with people taking vacations to catch up on their sleep

It is while we are sleeping that our body and brain repair themselves and heal from the day's workload

Working out without enough sleep can lead to lifestyle diseases

Sleep is critical to our ability to think clearly, be vigilant and alert

