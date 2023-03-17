0 || 8
Sleep or the lack of it impacts the benefits you draw from your workout
Published Mar 17, 2023
Exercise helps you sleep better and sleep helps you exercise better
1 || 8
Apart from sleeping well, be sure to eat healthy and hydrate well to get the best out of your workout
2 || 8
Inadequate sleep reduces stamina, making it difficult to exercise
3 || 8
Most people need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to benefit from their workouts
4 || 8
Sleep tourism is a growing trend with people taking vacations to catch up on their sleep
5 || 8
It is while we are sleeping that our body and brain repair themselves and heal from the day's workload
6 || 8
Working out without enough sleep can lead to lifestyle diseases
7 || 8
Sleep is critical to our ability to think clearly, be vigilant and alert
8 || 8
