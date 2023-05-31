0 || 7
The two-month campaign of the best and biggest cricket league in the world has just come to an end
Team Lounge
Published May 31, 2023
Mint Lounge
There were many lessons to learn in leadership, courage, and self-belief. Here are some takeaways
COOL HEADS PREVAIL UNDER PRESSURE: Dhoni was calmness personified throughout, and had his head bowed and eyes closed for the final ball in the final
BE BRAVE: The impact substitute rule rewarded the bold and punished the conservative. GT's Shubman Gill used this to his advantage, with an overall strike rate of 157.80 for the season
FIND NEW TALENT: IPL excels in spotting and showcasing new talent, such as GT’s new find, Afghan left-arm leg-spinner Noor Ahmad
YOU CAN REINVENT YOURSELF: Sai Sudarshan was dropped, but ended the season as the record-holder for the highest score in an IPL final by an uncapped player
ALWAYS AIM HIGH: IPL 2023 has been a watershed for scores above 200, successful 200-plus chases, new stars, and the renewal of faded stars like Ajinkya Rahane of CSK
KEEP THE FAITH: GT's Mohit Sharma a comeback heroes of this IPL, staying the course through hard times
