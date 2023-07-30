0 || 7

Skip overvisited hotspots in the UK and walk through the many beautiful fields of lavender instead

Published Jul 30, 2023

A staple in English herb gardens, the fragrant shrub is used in floral arrangements and to make oil

English lavender blooms across the country, from June to September. Visit these 5 farms to enjoy the plant

Castle Farm, Kent One of the largest lavender farms in UK; take guided lavender tours, picnics, and wreath workshops

Mayfield Lavender, Surrey Offers special experiences like deluxe afternoon tea and prosecco and paella sunset evenings

Hitchin Lavender, Hertfordshire Apart from the lavendar, explore a sunflower patch, wildflower meadow, and cut flower area

Somerset Lavender, Somerset Explore the large flower garden, also home to some local wildlife or buy culinary, bath and body products

Norfolk Lavender, Norfolk Visit the tearooms and restaurant, animal gardens and play park

