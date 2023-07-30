0 || 7
Skip overvisited hotspots in the UK and walk through the many beautiful fields of lavender instead
Photo Credit: Courtesy Castle Farm Kent
Published Jul 30, 2023
A staple in English herb gardens, the fragrant shrub is used in floral arrangements and to make oil
English lavender blooms across the country, from June to September. Visit these 5 farms to enjoy the plant
Castle Farm, Kent
One of the largest lavender farms in UK; take guided lavender tours, picnics, and wreath workshops
Mayfield Lavender, Surrey
Offers special experiences like deluxe afternoon tea and prosecco and paella sunset evenings
Hitchin Lavender, Hertfordshire
Apart from the lavendar, explore a sunflower patch, wildflower meadow, and cut flower area
Somerset Lavender, Somerset
Explore the large flower garden, also home to some local wildlife or buy culinary, bath and body products
Norfolk Lavender, Norfolk
Visit the tearooms and restaurant, animal gardens and play park
