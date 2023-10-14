0 || 7
Varun Bahl’s ‘Inner Bloom: The Festive Edit’ gives a refreshing Gothic-esque treatment to festivewear
Published Oct 14, 2023
Pero creative director Aneeth Arora puts a spin on autumnwear, inspired by the floral neckties of the 1930s
Arnav Malhotra’s No Grey Area uses Madras checks and kolam drawings in block prints
'Body Language' shows why David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are the masters of minimalism
In his latest line, Samant Chauhan focuses on the fine silk of Bhagalpur, his hometown
Sonam Khetan's collection, Listening To The Earth, was inspired by nature
Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango has a new line, Children Of The Night, which brings the shine of disco to handloom
A creation from Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan at the Lakme fashion week in Delhi
