0 || 7

Varun Bahl’s ‘Inner Bloom: The Festive Edit’ gives a refreshing Gothic-esque treatment to festivewear

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 14, 2023

Mint Lounge

Pero creative director Aneeth Arora puts a spin on autumnwear, inspired by the floral neckties of the 1930s

1 || 7

Arnav Malhotra’s No Grey Area uses Madras checks and kolam drawings in block prints

2 || 7

'Body Language' shows why David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore are the masters of minimalism

3 || 7

In his latest line, Samant Chauhan focuses on the fine silk of Bhagalpur, his hometown

4 || 7

Sonam Khetan's collection, Listening To The Earth, was inspired by nature

5 || 7

Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango has a new line, Children Of The Night, which brings the shine of disco to handloom

6 || 7

A creation from Ka-Sha by Karishma Shahani Khan at the Lakme fashion week in Delhi

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

