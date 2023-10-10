0 || 7
With Huracán Tecnica, Lamborghini has made a less ruthless, more practical version of the STO
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
Team Lounge
Published Oct 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
The Tecnica is an amalgamation of the best hits of the Huracán variants over the years
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
The carbon fibre engine cover gives you a glimpse of the engine underneath
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
While it certainly is a head-turner, the Tecnica is all about the experience behind the wheel
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
The menacing W-shaped LEDs lit up and the low-slung stance make it look powerful
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
The larger exhausts with hexagonal surround look good and add to the dynamism
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
The front has large Y-shaped slots and air curtains around the flanks to reduce drag
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini
Test drive it and you will want to buy one. It’s a car that stays with you long after you have stopped
Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini