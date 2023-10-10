0 || 7

With Huracán Tecnica, Lamborghini has made a less ruthless, more practical version of the STO

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

The Tecnica is an amalgamation of the best hits of the Huracán variants over the years

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

The carbon fibre engine cover gives you a glimpse of the engine underneath

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

While it certainly is a head-turner, the Tecnica is all about the experience behind the wheel

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

The menacing W-shaped LEDs lit up and the low-slung stance make it look powerful

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

The larger exhausts with hexagonal surround look good and add to the dynamism

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

The front has large Y-shaped slots  and air curtains around the flanks to reduce drag

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

Test drive it and you will want to buy one. It’s a car that stays with you long after you have stopped

Photo Credit: Courtesy Automobili Lamborghini

