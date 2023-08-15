0 || 7
The window to shoot the Milky Way in Ladakh is a narrow one in June
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Aug 15, 2023
Shooting in the dark, and in freezing weather, is not easy
1 || 7
Head to Zanskar for the perfect conditions, taking a route from Manali to Jispa and up to Shinku La
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Another great spot without light pollution is the Nubra Valley
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Avoid Hunder and Diskit, instead go to the isolated Lchang Nang Retreat in Tegar village in Nubra Valley
4 || 7
Photographs shot in Nubra Valley have an ethereal quality to them
5 || 7
After catching up on sleep during the day, enjoy the walks and local food
6 || 7
The final stop to shoot the sky is Hanle, India’s first Dark Sky Reserve, 345km south of Nubra
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Ishan Saxena