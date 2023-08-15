0 || 7

The window to shoot the Milky Way in Ladakh is a narrow one in June

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 15, 2023

Mint Lounge

Shooting in the dark, and in freezing weather, is not easy

Head to Zanskar for the perfect conditions, taking a route from Manali to Jispa and up to Shinku La

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

Another great spot without light pollution is the Nubra Valley

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

Avoid Hunder and Diskit, instead go to the isolated Lchang Nang Retreat in Tegar village in Nubra Valley

Photographs shot in Nubra Valley have an ethereal quality to them

After catching up on sleep during the day, enjoy the walks and local food

The final stop to shoot the sky is Hanle, India’s first Dark Sky Reserve, 345km south of Nubra 

Photo Credit: Ishan Saxena

