0 || 7
To mark the birth centenary year of Hindustani musician Kumar Gandharva, here is a playlist curated by musician Satyasheel Deshpande
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jun 15, 2023
Mint Lounge
Bandish: Yaar Ve Na Ayo Re
Raga: Kalyan
A great example of how he gave bandish (composition) precedence over the traditional format of a raga
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Bandish: Pihar Na Man Lage
Raga: Nat
It takes the complex, intricate nat and turns it into an evocative song
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Bandish: Aap Ke Bulava
Raga: Desi
A bandish that brings in textual themes, largely absent from Hindustani music
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Bandish: Sakhi Mukha Chandra
Raga: Khambavati
An example of how connected he was to senior artists from whom he learnt
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Bandish: Ho Miya Janewale
Raga: Kafi
He didn't rely on never-ending vocal acrobatics but on solid musical design
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Bandish: Lagi Re Mori Nai Lagan
Raga: Kamod
His performances of ragas old and new enthralled audiences
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha
Click here
Bandish: Nain Ghat Ghatat Na
Raga: Surdas Bhajan
He had a unique ability to inhabit the Bhakti poets
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha