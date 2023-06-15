0 || 7

To mark the birth centenary year of Hindustani musician Kumar Gandharva, here is a playlist curated by musician Satyasheel Deshpande

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Yaar Ve Na Ayo Re Raga: Kalyan A great example of how he gave bandish (composition) precedence over the traditional format of a raga

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Pihar Na Man Lage Raga: Nat It takes the complex, intricate nat and turns it into an evocative song

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Aap Ke Bulava Raga: Desi A bandish that brings in textual themes, largely absent from Hindustani music

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Sakhi Mukha Chandra Raga: Khambavati An example of how connected he was to senior artists from whom he learnt

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Ho Miya Janewale Raga: Kafi He didn't rely on never-ending vocal acrobatics but on solid musical design

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Lagi Re Mori Nai Lagan Raga: Kamod His performances of ragas old and new enthralled audiences

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

Bandish: Nain Ghat Ghatat Na Raga: Surdas Bhajan He had a unique ability to inhabit the Bhakti poets

Photo Credit: Courtesy Avinash Pasricha

