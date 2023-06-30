0 || 7

From West End plays to immersive art shows, London is a city as compelling for toddlers as for adults

At the London Transport Museum, children can drive a bus, sail a Thames nipper, or dress up for interactive role play

The West End has family-friendly shows from 'Lion King' to 'Matilda' to 'The Tiger Who Came To Tea'

At the Natural History Museum, toddlers can spend time wandering through a volcano and discovering the world of dinosaurs

Immersive art exhibitions for children are an emerging trend. Check out 'Frameless' and 'David Hockney: Bigger & Closer'

At the Royal Airforce Museum (RAF), kids experience RAF’s innovative technologies and participate in interactive games

The London Zoo ought not to be missed. Giraffes, zebras, tigers, lions, hippos and penguins are just a few of the 2,000 animals

The Science Museum proves that learning can be fun through activities, ranging from astronomy to chemistry

