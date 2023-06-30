0 || 7
From West End plays to immersive art shows, London is a city as compelling for toddlers as for adults
At the London Transport Museum, children can drive a bus, sail a Thames nipper, or dress up for interactive role play
Photo Credit: ltmuseum.co.uk
The West End has family-friendly shows from 'Lion King' to 'Matilda' to 'The Tiger Who Came To Tea'
Photo Credit: londontheatre.co.uk
At the Natural History Museum, toddlers can spend time wandering through a volcano and discovering the world of dinosaurs
Photo Credit: nhm.ac.uk
Immersive art exhibitions for children are an emerging trend. Check out 'Frameless' and 'David Hockney: Bigger & Closer'
Photo Credit: frameless.com
At the Royal Airforce Museum (RAF), kids experience RAF’s innovative technologies and participate in interactive games
Photo Credit: rafmuseum.org.uk/london
The London Zoo ought not to be missed. Giraffes, zebras, tigers, lions, hippos and penguins are just a few of the 2,000 animals
Photo Credit: www.londonzoo.org
The Science Museum proves that learning can be fun through activities, ranging from astronomy to chemistry
Photo Credit: sciencemuseum.org.uk