Discover the less visited parts of the blue city of Jodhpur
Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna
Published Feb 28, 2023
Jodhpur is known for its magnificent Mehrangarh fort, food and bazaars but there is another side to it
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The historical 16th century Singhoria Bari gate at the far end of Jodhpur protects a unique ecological park
Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna
Walk through the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, a 72-hectare park that showcases the region’s unique flora, fauna and natural rock formations
Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna
The blue city of Jodhpur gets its unique identity from the peculiar shade of indigo and limestone that covers its buildings
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Daspan House is a 101-year-old mansion converted into a heritage hotel
Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna
A winding marble staircase forms the heart of the drawing room
Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna
Visit the Royal Cenotaphs at Mandore Gardens
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons