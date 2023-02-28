0 || 7

Discover the less visited parts of the blue city of Jodhpur

Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 28, 2023

Mint Lounge

Jodhpur is known for its magnificent Mehrangarh fort, food and bazaars but there is another side to it

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The historical 16th century Singhoria Bari gate at the far end of Jodhpur protects a unique ecological park

Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna

Walk through the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, a 72-hectare park that showcases the region’s unique flora, fauna and natural rock formations

Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna

The blue city of Jodhpur gets its unique identity from the peculiar shade of indigo and limestone that covers its buildings

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Daspan House is a 101-year-old mansion converted into a heritage hotel

Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna

A winding marble staircase forms the heart of the drawing room

Photo Credit: Anubhuti Krishna

Visit the Royal Cenotaphs at Mandore Gardens

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

