0 || 10

10 books have been shortlisted for the 2023 JCB Prize for Literature. This includes 3 debut novelists and 4 translations

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 05, 2023

Mint Lounge

The 2023 longlist includes 'The East Indian' by Brinda Charry

1 || 10

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, also longlisted in the past, returns a translator for Manoj Rupda’s Hindi book, 'I Named My Sister Silence'

2 || 10

Bengali writer Manoranjan Byapari, who has been longlisted for the prize twice in the past, has been nominated for 'The Nemesis'

3 || 10

Tanuj Solanki joins the list for the second time with 'Manjhi’s Mayhem'

4 || 10

Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s 'The Secret of More' is another debut novel up for the prize 

5 || 10

Bikram Sharma’s writing debut 'The Colony of Shadows' is also a contender

6 || 10

Janice Pariat has been nominated for 'Everything The Light Touches'

7 || 10

Geet Chaturvedi’s debut 'Simsim' is translated from Hindi by Anita Gopalan

8 || 10

Perumal Murugan's evocative 'Fire Bird' is on the list. The Tamil writer has been on the longlist twice before

9 || 10

Mansur by Vikramjit Ram is another novel up for the prize

10 || 10
 Click here