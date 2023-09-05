0 || 10
10 books have been shortlisted for the 2023 JCB Prize for Literature. This includes 3 debut novelists and 4 translations
The 2023 longlist includes 'The East Indian' by Brinda Charry
Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, also longlisted in the past, returns a translator for Manoj Rupda’s Hindi book, 'I Named My Sister Silence'
Bengali writer Manoranjan Byapari, who has been longlisted for the prize twice in the past, has been nominated for 'The Nemesis'
Tanuj Solanki joins the list for the second time with 'Manjhi’s Mayhem'
Tejaswini Apte-Rahm’s 'The Secret of More' is another debut novel up for the prize
Bikram Sharma’s writing debut 'The Colony of Shadows' is also a contender
Janice Pariat has been nominated for 'Everything The Light Touches'
Geet Chaturvedi’s debut 'Simsim' is translated from Hindi by Anita Gopalan
Perumal Murugan's evocative 'Fire Bird' is on the list. The Tamil writer has been on the longlist twice before
Mansur by Vikramjit Ram is another novel up for the prize
