JAWAN (in theatres) Shah Rukh Khan sensibilities meet Atlee's action

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

NEEYAT (Amazon Prime) Vidya Balan, reuniting with director Anu Menon, plays detective in this locked room mystery 

JIA ZHANGKE (MUBI) A 2014 documentary on the greatest living Chinese director by another great director, Brazil’s Walter Salles 

A DAY AND A HALF (Netflix) An emotional and heartbreaking Swedish film about family and intimate partner violence 

LIVE TO 100: SECRETS OF THE BLUE ZONES (Netflix) A four-part series on ageing with grace, independence and joie de vivre  

ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET (Amazon Prime) An adaptation of Judy Blume’s book and an endearing coming-of-age film

JAILER (Amazon Prime) Rajinikanth plays an avenging police officer 

STARSTRUCK (Disney+ Hotstar) A girl-next-door hooks up with a film star

