JAWAN (in theatres)
Shah Rukh Khan sensibilities meet Atlee's action
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
NEEYAT (Amazon Prime)
Vidya Balan, reuniting with director Anu Menon, plays detective in this locked room mystery
JIA ZHANGKE (MUBI)
A 2014 documentary on the greatest living Chinese director by another great director, Brazil’s Walter Salles
A DAY AND A HALF (Netflix)
An emotional and heartbreaking Swedish film about family and intimate partner violence
LIVE TO 100: SECRETS OF THE BLUE ZONES (Netflix)
A four-part series on ageing with grace, independence and joie de vivre
ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET (Amazon Prime)
An adaptation of Judy Blume’s book and an endearing coming-of-age film
JAILER (Amazon Prime)
Rajinikanth plays an avenging police officer
STARSTRUCK (Disney+ Hotstar)
A girl-next-door hooks up with a film star
