0 || 7
The Fuji Speedway Hotel overlooks the historic racetrack in Japan
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
By
Team Lounge
Published Mar 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
The hotel is so close to the racetrack that you can hear the race cars lap the track at speeds close to 300kmph
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
The rooms have stunning views of the beautiful Mount Fuji in Oyama
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
There are 120 rooms, including villas that have a garage for a race car
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
Racing is the theme that dominates all the restaurants, halls and cafes
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
The hotel has a motorsports museum on three floors with race cars from the 19th to 21st century
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
Guests can sign up for behind-the-scenes tours and real racing experiences, including driving their own cars on the track
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel
The idea is to bring together racing and luxury hospitality
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Fuji Speedway Hotel