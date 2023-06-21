0 || 7
Across the country, students, army personnel, commuters, fitness enthusiasts and others observed International Yoga Day
Photo Credit: File photo
Team Lounge
Published Jun 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
Indo-Tibetan Border Police do yoga to mark International Day of Yoga
Photo Credit: PTI
NSG commandos of 13 Special Ranger Group at Parimahal with Dal Lake in the background, in Srinagar
Photo Credit: PTI
Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train in Mumbai
Photo Credit: PTI
Women wearing the traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari sari do yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai
Photo Credit: PTI
Artists dressed as cartoon characters at a yoga session in Jabalpur
Photo Credit: PTI
A student does yoga in Srinagar
Photo Credit: PTI
Yoga enthusiasts at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi
Photo Credit: PTI