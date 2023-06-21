0 || 7

Across the country, students, army personnel, commuters, fitness enthusiasts and others observed International Yoga Day

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

Indo-Tibetan Border Police do yoga to mark International Day of Yoga

1 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

NSG commandos of 13 Special Ranger Group at Parimahal with Dal Lake in the background, in Srinagar

2 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train in Mumbai

3 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Women wearing the traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari sari do yoga at the Gateway of India in Mumbai

4 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Artists dressed as cartoon characters at a yoga session in Jabalpur

5 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

A student does yoga in Srinagar

6 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

Yoga enthusiasts at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi

7 || 7

Photo Credit: PTI

