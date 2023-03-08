0 || 7

Manila, Philippines: Protesters raise clenched fists while holding red roses

Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai, India: A yoga instructor conducts a session in the women's carriage of a local train

Photo Credit: PTI

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Women march holding banners and calling, "No to sexism, no to imperialism, no to capitalism!"

Photo Credit: AP

Colombo, Sri Lanka: Women scuffle with police during a protest against the country's economic crisis

Photo Credit: AFP

Kolkata, India: Women dancers and drummers perform 'dhak'

Photo Credit: ANI

Lille, France: A sign reading "Badly paid, badly treated, badly pensioned" at Lille's university campus in support for women's rights

Photo Credit: AFP

Moscow, Russia: A man sells flowers for International Women's Day, an official holiday in Russia

Photo Credit: AP

Tokyo, Japan: People take part in a rally for gender rights

Photo Credit: AFP

