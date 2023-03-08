0 || 7
Manila, Philippines: Protesters raise clenched fists while holding red roses
Photo Credit: AP
Mar 08, 2023
Mumbai, India: A yoga instructor conducts a session in the women's carriage of a local train
Photo Credit: PTI
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Women march holding banners and calling, "No to sexism, no to imperialism, no to capitalism!"
Photo Credit: AP
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Women scuffle with police during a protest against the country's economic crisis
Photo Credit: AFP
Kolkata, India: Women dancers and drummers perform 'dhak'
Photo Credit: ANI
Lille, France: A sign reading "Badly paid, badly treated, badly pensioned" at Lille's university campus in support for women's rights
Photo Credit: AFP
Moscow, Russia: A man sells flowers for International Women's Day, an official holiday in Russia
Photo Credit: AP
Tokyo, Japan: People take part in a rally for gender rights
Photo Credit: AFP