0 || 7

Mario greets visitors at the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Photo Credit: AP

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

Inside Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Guests ride the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

A guest looks through an augmented reality viewfinder

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

A fireworks show during the opening celebrations

4 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Block Tiramisu at the Toadstool Cafe at Super Nintendo World

5 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

A couple wears mushroom caps and share a drink at the Toadstool Cafe

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AP

Merchandise at the Super Nintendo World store

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

