Mario greets visitors at the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
Photo Credit: AP
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 17, 2023
Mint Lounge
Inside Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World
Photo Credit: AP
Guests ride the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge
Photo Credit: Reuters
A guest looks through an augmented reality viewfinder
Photo Credit: AP
A fireworks show during the opening celebrations
Photo Credit: AFP
Block Tiramisu at the Toadstool Cafe at Super Nintendo World
5 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
A couple wears mushroom caps and share a drink at the Toadstool Cafe
Photo Credit: AP
Merchandise at the Super Nintendo World store
Photo Credit: Reuters