0 || 7
From organic cotton to lightweight performance wear, Indian labels are working to make your workout comfortable and stylish
Photo Credit: File photo/iStock
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jun 13, 2023
Mint Lounge
Skip the black tights and opt for clothing with colourful patterns with these outfits made for performance
1 || 7
No Nasties
Its yoga wear is made with 100% organic cotton and includes tees, tank tops, shorts, joggers and pants for men and women
2 || 7
Aastey
This online brand makes sustainable athleisure wear for women, focusing on values of inclusivity, sustainability, and reduced carbon footprint
3 || 7
Bottle&Co
The label makes tees, hoodies and pants from sustainable, ethically-sourced material such as recycled cotton and plant-based fabrics
4 || 7
Good Indian
A unisex athleisure brand, the collection is made with recycled polyester and sustainable cotton
5 || 7
Silvertraq
A high-performance active wear brand that marries innovation with fashion, it offers sizes from XS to 3XL
6 || 7
Click here
New players enter the space every other month, with eco-conscious innovations
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo