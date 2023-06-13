0 || 7

From organic cotton to lightweight performance wear, Indian labels are working to make your workout comfortable and stylish

Photo Credit: File photo/iStock

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 13, 2023

Mint Lounge

Skip the black tights and opt for clothing with colourful patterns with these outfits made for performance

1 || 7

No Nasties Its yoga wear is made with 100% organic cotton and includes tees, tank tops, shorts, joggers and pants for men and women

2 || 7

Aastey This online brand makes sustainable athleisure wear for women, focusing on values of inclusivity, sustainability, and reduced carbon footprint

3 || 7

Bottle&Co The label makes tees, hoodies and pants from sustainable, ethically-sourced material such as recycled cotton and plant-based fabrics

4 || 7

Good Indian A unisex athleisure brand, the collection is made with recycled polyester and sustainable cotton

5 || 7

Silvertraq A high-performance active wear brand that marries innovation with fashion, it offers sizes from XS to 3XL

6 || 7

New players enter the space every other month, with eco-conscious innovations 

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here