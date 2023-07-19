0 || 7
Four bars from India have made it to the Asia’s 50 best Bars 2023 list
Photo Credit: File photo
The much awaited award ceremony of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was held at Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bars from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru secured top spots at the award ceremony last evening
Photo Credit: Courtesy Sidecar
Delhi's Sidecar is the best bar in India, ranking 18 on the list
Photo Credit: Courtesy Sidecar
The Bombay Canteen from Mumbai was placed 35
Photo Credit: Courtesy The Bombay Canteen
Copitas at the Four Seasons in Bengaluru ranked 38
Photo Credit: Courtesy Copitas
The Living Room from Mumbai secured the 48th spot
Photo Credit: Courtesy The Living Room
The best bar in Asia, which was ranked 1, is Coa in Hong Kong
Photo Credit: Courtesy 50 Best Bars