0 || 7

Four bars from India have made it to the Asia’s 50 best Bars 2023 list

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 19, 2023

Mint Lounge

The much awaited award ceremony of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was held at Rosewood Hotel in Hong Kong

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bars from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru secured top spots at the award ceremony last evening

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Sidecar

Delhi's Sidecar is the best bar in India, ranking 18 on the list

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Sidecar

The Bombay Canteen from Mumbai was placed 35

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Bombay Canteen

Copitas at the Four Seasons in Bengaluru ranked 38

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Copitas

The Living Room from Mumbai secured the 48th spot

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Living Room

The best bar in Asia, which was ranked 1, is Coa in Hong Kong

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy 50 Best Bars

 Click here