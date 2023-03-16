0 || 7

India's Nikhat Zareen won her match against Azerbaijan's Anakhanim Ismayilova in the 48-50kg category

Photo Credit: AFP

MC Mary Kom at the opening ceremony of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

India's Sakshi Chaudhary won the 50kg-52kg category match against Colombia's Martinez Maria Jose

Photo Credit: HT Photo

Fans cheer for Russia's Aedma Anna during her match against Australia's Suraci Monique

Photo Credit: PTI

India's Preeti punches Hungarian boxer Lakotar Hanna before winning the 54kg category match

Photo Credit: PTI

Belarus' Yulia Apanasovich in action against Romania's Alexandra Anamaria Gheorghe

Photo Credit: AFP

A referee watches Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia and Nepal's Anjani Teli

Photo Credit: PTI

India's Nupur Sheoran won her 81+kg category match against Guyana's Jackman Abiola

Photo Credit: HT Photo

