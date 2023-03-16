0 || 7
India's Nikhat Zareen won her match against Azerbaijan's Anakhanim Ismayilova in the 48-50kg category
Photo Credit: AFP
MC Mary Kom at the opening ceremony of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi
Photo Credit: PTI
India's Sakshi Chaudhary won the 50kg-52kg category match against Colombia's Martinez Maria Jose
Photo Credit: HT Photo
Fans cheer for Russia's Aedma Anna during her match against Australia's Suraci Monique
Photo Credit: PTI
India's Preeti punches Hungarian boxer Lakotar Hanna before winning the 54kg category match
Photo Credit: PTI
Belarus' Yulia Apanasovich in action against Romania's Alexandra Anamaria Gheorghe
Photo Credit: AFP
A referee watches Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia and Nepal's Anjani Teli
Photo Credit: PTI
India's Nupur Sheoran won her 81+kg category match against Guyana's Jackman Abiola
Photo Credit: HT Photo