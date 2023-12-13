0 || 7

Astrotourism, or travel to observe the stars, is gaining popularity. Here are some of the best places in India for star gazing

Photo Credit: Shikhar Gupta

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 13, 2023

Mint Lounge

LADAKH Hanle, Nubra Valley, Turtuk, PangongTso

Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi

UTTARAKHAND Benital, Kausani

Photo Credit: Shikhar Gupta

ARUNACHAL PRADESH Bomdila and Tawang

Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes

MAHARASHTRA Lonar, Dehne, Mahuli

Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes

SIKKIM Katao, Yumthang valley

Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes

GUJARAT Rann of Kutch

Photo Credit: Courtesy Royal Enfield

ANDHRA PRADESH Antarvedi, Uppada, Tuni 

Photo Credit: Courtesy Vaatalya

