Astrotourism, or travel to observe the stars, is gaining popularity. Here are some of the best places in India for star gazing
Photo Credit: Shikhar Gupta
Published Dec 13, 2023
LADAKH
Hanle, Nubra Valley, Turtuk, PangongTso
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
UTTARAKHAND
Benital, Kausani
Photo Credit: Shikhar Gupta
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
Bomdila and Tawang
Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes
MAHARASHTRA
Lonar, Dehne, Mahuli
Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes
SIKKIM
Katao, Yumthang valley
Photo Credit: Courtesy Starscapes
GUJARAT
Rann of Kutch
Photo Credit: Courtesy Royal Enfield
ANDHRA PRADESH
Antarvedi, Uppada, Tuni
Photo Credit: Courtesy Vaatalya