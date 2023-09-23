0 || 7
What are India's chances of bringing back its ‘best medal haul’ ever at the Asian Games starting today in China?
Photo Credit: Reuters
Team Lounge
Published Sep 23, 2023
Mint Lounge
India’s best medal tally is 70 medals, at the 2018 Games in Indonesia. India will be sending its largest contingent, 655 members, to Hangzhou
Photo Credit: AFP
All eyes will once again be on javelin star Neeraj Chopra, hoping to close out another successful season
Badminton star P.V. Sindhu will be hoping to win her first gold at the prestigious event
The final Indian team, captained by Sunil Chhetri, was announced four days before their first game
The resilience and individual brilliance of old warriors like Rohan Bopanna is a silver lining for India
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also look to make a mark in Hangzhou
Having undergone a hip surgery last December, Mirabai Chanu has been training hard
