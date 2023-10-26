0 || 7

Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday 

Photo Credit: AFP

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 26, 2023

Mint Lounge

Australia went on to beat the Netherlands by a record 309 runs in their third successive win of the tournament

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

Here is a list of wins by the largest margins in World Cup history and the cities in which the records were made

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Reuters

309 runs Australia vs. Netherlands New Delhi, 2023

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

275 runs Australia vs. Afghanistan Perth, 2015

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

257 runs India vs. Bermuda Port of Spain, 2007

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

257 runs South Africa vs. West Indies Sydney, 2015

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Marc Dalmulder/Wikimedia Commons

256 runs Australia vs. Namibia Potchefstroom, 2003

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Internet Archives

 Click here