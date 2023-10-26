0 || 7
Glenn Maxwell smashed the fastest hundred in the history of the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday
Photo Credit: AFP
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Oct 26, 2023
Mint Lounge
Australia went on to beat the Netherlands by a record 309 runs in their third successive win of the tournament
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Here is a list of wins by the largest margins in World Cup history and the cities in which the records were made
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
309 runs
Australia vs. Netherlands
New Delhi, 2023
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
275 runs
Australia vs. Afghanistan
Perth, 2015
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
257 runs
India vs. Bermuda
Port of Spain, 2007
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
257 runs
South Africa vs. West Indies
Sydney, 2015
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Marc Dalmulder/Wikimedia Commons
Click here
256 runs
Australia vs. Namibia
Potchefstroom, 2003
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Internet Archives