A step-by-step guide on how to work out your abdominal muscles
Published Jun 16, 2023
You don't need six pack abs, but you do need a strong core as they are indispensable for every movement you make through the day
You can do core exercises anytime, anywhere. You do not need weights or machines; just bodyweight is enough
All you need is 20 minutes of intense work to hit all the muscle groups
A strong core will also give your body with real strength that will help cut injuries and other aches and pains
There are quite a few videos and online tutorials that guide you through these exercises
The abdominal muscles stabilize the spine, support limb movement and increase intra-abdominal pressure
A strong core also helps you push yourself while working out or playing sports
