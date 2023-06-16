0 || 7

A step-by-step guide on how to work out your abdominal muscles

You don't need six pack abs, but you do need a strong core as they are indispensable for every movement you make through the day

You can do core exercises anytime, anywhere. You do not need weights or machines; just bodyweight is enough

All you need is 20 minutes of intense work to hit all the muscle groups

A strong core will also give your body with real strength that will help cut injuries and other aches and pains

There are quite a few videos and online tutorials that guide you through these exercises

The abdominal muscles stabilize the spine, support limb movement and increase intra-abdominal pressure

A strong core also helps you push yourself while working out or playing sports

