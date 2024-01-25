0 || 7
Beyond soft pillows, dim lights and sleep supplements, the solution for restful sleep lies in listening to our bodies
Often stress, overthinking and anxious thoughts can disrupt sleep and affect overall well-being
Deepa Kannan, author of 'How to Sleep Better', has some tips to help you get a good night's sleep
Eat right: Eat a light breakfast, a wholesome lunch to keep blood sugar stable, and a light dinner around sunset
Gentle movement: Walk, swim or do yoga or strength training daily. If you have sleep troubles, avoid running, HIIT or Zumba
Practice yoga nidra: Practice yoga nidra or meditation, ideally between 2pm to 6pm
Schedule a switch-off: Have a daily switch off time from work and access to gadgets and stick to the schedule
Kannan has scripted a 10-step, four-week protocol anyone can follow for good sleep
