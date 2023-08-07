0 || 7

Even one night of inadequate sleep can impact well-being

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 07, 2023

Chronic sleep deficiency can put you at a higher risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and compromised mental health

Do not dismiss prolonged sleeplessness as a minor inconvenience

 To improve your sleep, invest in a mattress that will help minimise tossing and turning

Minimise screen time just before you go to sleep

Abstain from exercising within 3 hours of bedtime, as it may interfere with your ability to doze peacefully

For restful slumber, make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary

Consider dimming the intensity of white lights in your surroundings and blue lights from electronics

