Even one night of inadequate sleep can impact well-being
Published Aug 07, 2023
Chronic sleep deficiency can put you at a higher risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and compromised mental health
Do not dismiss prolonged sleeplessness as a minor inconvenience
To improve your sleep, invest in a mattress that will help minimise tossing and turning
Minimise screen time just before you go to sleep
Abstain from exercising within 3 hours of bedtime, as it may interfere with your ability to doze peacefully
For restful slumber, make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary
Consider dimming the intensity of white lights in your surroundings and blue lights from electronics
