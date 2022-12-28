0 || 6

5 steps to set fitness goals for 2023

image credit - 1

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 28, 2022

Mint Lounge

Step 1. Begin by assessing where you currently stand

1 || 6

image credit - 2

Step 2. Set a benchmark as to where you’d like to be after 3 months, 6 and 12 months

2 || 6

image credit - 3

Step 3. Make sure your goal is something you want to do, not what you want avoid

3 || 6

image credit - 4

Step 4. Think about obstacles and ways to overcome them

4 || 6

image credit - 5

Step 5. Measure progess, including sleep tracking, to analyse whether your training plan is working

5 || 6

image credit - 6

And remember: Setbacks are likely to happen. It's okay!

6 || 6

Click here

image credit - 7