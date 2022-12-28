0 || 6
5 steps to set fitness goals for 2023
Published Dec 28, 2022
Step 1. Begin by assessing where you currently stand
Step 2. Set a benchmark as to where you’d like to be after 3 months, 6 and 12 months
Step 3. Make sure your goal is something you want to do, not what you want avoid
Step 4. Think about obstacles and ways to overcome them
Step 5. Measure progess, including sleep tracking, to analyse whether your training plan is working
And remember: Setbacks are likely to happen. It's okay!
