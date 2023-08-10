0 || 7

Sitting for long hours has altered the shape of our spines, leading to weaker backs that are always in pain

By Team Lounge
Published Aug 10, 2023

Mint Lounge

The soft tissue surrounding the spine changes throughout the day, based on our activities

Back pain has become a universal problem because we sit immobile for hours at work, and then sit and binge-watch while we relax too

Try these three basic stretches to relieve lower back pain and correct the shape of your spine

Hamstring stretch: Sit on the floor, stretch one leg in front, toes pointed to the sky. Gently hinge forward at the hip. Repeat with the other leg

Quad stretch: Bend one leg and pull your heel to the glutes, don't arch the back. Repeat with the other leg

Hip bridge: Lie down, bend knees, feet hip distance apart. Exhale, raise hips until shoulders, glutes, knees make a straight line. Inhale and lower. Do 8-10 repetitions

Pro tip: When you are sitting, choose a firm chair and always keep hips and knees aligned

