Sitting for long hours has altered the shape of our spines, leading to weaker backs that are always in pain
Photo Credit: File photo/Pexels
Published Aug 10, 2023
The soft tissue surrounding the spine changes throughout the day, based on our activities
Back pain has become a universal problem because we sit immobile for hours at work, and then sit and binge-watch while we relax too
Try these three basic stretches to relieve lower back pain and correct the shape of your spine
Hamstring stretch: Sit on the floor, stretch one leg in front, toes pointed to the sky. Gently hinge forward at the hip. Repeat with the other leg
Quad stretch: Bend one leg and pull your heel to the glutes, don't arch the back. Repeat with the other leg
Hip bridge: Lie down, bend knees, feet hip distance apart. Exhale, raise hips until shoulders, glutes, knees make a straight line. Inhale and lower. Do 8-10 repetitions
Pro tip: When you are sitting, choose a firm chair and always keep hips and knees aligned
Photo Credit: File photo