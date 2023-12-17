0 || 7

The air quality is poor to severe in many parts of the country, and pet owners can take preventive, protective measures

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 17, 2023

Mint Lounge

To spot signs of respiratory distress, pay attention to subtle cues such as snoring or changes in breathing patterns

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unmistakable symptoms include coughing, sneezing, wheezing and nasal discharge

Photo Credit: Pexels

A sudden decrease in playfulness or reluctance to exercise may signal underlying respiratory distress

To protect pets from bad air, plan outdoor activities and walks at times when pollution levels are lower

Keep living spaces well-ventilated, and regularly clean bedding and litter boxes to reduce allergen and irritant levels

Photo Credit: Pexels

Regular grooming prevents the build-up of allergens in pets' fur

Photo Credit: Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev

Vaccinations can help prevent a lot of viral respiratory tract infections

