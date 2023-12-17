0 || 7
The air quality is poor to severe in many parts of the country, and pet owners can take preventive, protective measures
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 17, 2023
Mint Lounge
To spot signs of respiratory distress, pay attention to subtle cues such as snoring or changes in breathing patterns
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unmistakable symptoms include coughing, sneezing, wheezing and nasal discharge
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
A sudden decrease in playfulness or reluctance to exercise may signal underlying respiratory distress
3 || 7
To protect pets from bad air, plan outdoor activities and walks at times when pollution levels are lower
4 || 7
Keep living spaces well-ventilated, and regularly clean bedding and litter boxes to reduce allergen and irritant levels
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
Regular grooming prevents the build-up of allergens in pets' fur
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev
Click here
Vaccinations can help prevent a lot of viral respiratory tract infections
7 || 7