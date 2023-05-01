0 || 7

Leading an active life is always a good idea but you need to make sure that your fitness routine isn't causing injuries

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published May 01, 2023

Exercise improves physical and mental health and strength, and it is possible to prevent injuries

Photo Credit: File photo

Gym and boot camp enthusiasts are particularly susceptible to injuries due to the high intensity of workouts

Photo Credit: File photo

Ensuring proper form and technique while exercising will help prevent sprains and strains

Photo Credit: File photo

Rest, ice, compression, and elevation are the standard treatments for mild to moderate knee injuries

Photo Credit: File photo

Avoid ego lifting, especially while attempting deadlifts and squats, to avoid a lower back injury

Photo Credit: AFP

Wearing the right footwear for the exercise you do is important to prevent foot and ankle injuries

Photo Credit: File photo

Prevent shoulder injuries with proper warm ups, cool downs and rest days

Photo Credit: File photo

