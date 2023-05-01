0 || 7
Leading an active life is always a good idea but you need to make sure that your fitness routine isn't causing injuries
By
Team Lounge
Published May 01, 2023
Mint Lounge
Exercise improves physical and mental health and strength, and it is possible to prevent injuries
Gym and boot camp enthusiasts are particularly susceptible to injuries due to the high intensity of workouts
Ensuring proper form and technique while exercising will help prevent sprains and strains
Rest, ice, compression, and elevation are the standard treatments for mild to moderate knee injuries
Avoid ego lifting, especially while attempting deadlifts and squats, to avoid a lower back injury
Wearing the right footwear for the exercise you do is important to prevent foot and ankle injuries
Prevent shoulder injuries with proper warm ups, cool downs and rest days
