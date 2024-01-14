0 || 7

Simple tips to protect your pet from accidents and injuries at home

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 14, 2024

Identify and eliminate obvious hazards, including household items that could be chewed, swallowed or get stuck  

Photo Credit: Pexels

Make sure trash cans have secure, tight-fitting lids to prevent pets from exploring the contents

Photo Credit: Pexels

Securely store household items that are toxic to pets, such as cleaning supplies, medication and foods like chocolate, onions and grapes

Photo Credit: File photo

Remove plants that could be a threat to your pet; opt for safe alternatives or place plants out of reach of pets

Use cord organisers to safeguard wires from chewing; to minimise risk of electric shocks, install outlet covers

Block access to spaces, vents or other areas where your puppy or kitten might become stuck

Install window screens, mesh nets or coverings for gaps on balconies to prevent accidental falls

