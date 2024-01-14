0 || 7
Simple tips to protect your pet from accidents and injuries at home
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 14, 2024
Mint Lounge
Identify and eliminate obvious hazards, including household items that could be chewed, swallowed or get stuck
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
Make sure trash cans have secure, tight-fitting lids to prevent pets from exploring the contents
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Pexels
Securely store household items that are toxic to pets, such as cleaning supplies, medication and foods like chocolate, onions and grapes
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Remove plants that could be a threat to your pet; opt for safe alternatives or place plants out of reach of pets
4 || 7
Use cord organisers to safeguard wires from chewing; to minimise risk of electric shocks, install outlet covers
5 || 7
Block access to spaces, vents or other areas where your puppy or kitten might become stuck
6 || 7
Click here
Install window screens, mesh nets or coverings for gaps on balconies to prevent accidental falls
7 || 7