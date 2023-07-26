0 || 7
Losing weight takes a lot of work and it's a challenge to maintain your optimal weight. Here are some tips
Have a diet and exercise plan tailored to your body
Weigh yourself regularly
Follow a wholesome diet that doesn’t cut out any nutrients
Make weight loss maintenance an ongoing goal, not a one-time goal
Don’t make external validation as your motivation to lose weight
Validate yourself and show up consistently
Be kind and patient with yourself
