Losing weight takes a lot of work and it's a challenge to maintain your optimal weight. Here are some tips

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 26, 2023

Have a diet and exercise plan tailored to your body 

Weigh yourself regularly 

Follow a wholesome diet that doesn’t cut out any nutrients 

Make weight loss maintenance an ongoing goal, not  a one-time goal

Don’t make external validation as your motivation to lose weight 

Validate yourself and show up consistently

Be kind and patient with yourself

