Astronomy and astrotourism are trending. Here are some tips to help you get started
Published Jan 11, 2024
Get in touch with local astronomy clubs and join a star party to learn the basics
Carry a basic telescope, a red flashlight for night vision or a headlamp, and bug spray/insect repellent
In the absence of access to dark skies or to meet those in the know, visit the nearest planetarium; there are 48 of them across the country
Use stargazing apps like Google Sky, NASA app, Star Tracker, Skysafari or Skyview to identify celestial objects until you get familiar with them
Keep an eye on the weather, maybe download a weather app as cloudy skies can play spoilsport
Best viewing is around new moon night, either immediately before or after as moonlight can affect viewing
Winter months are generally better than summer, when the skies are sharp and crisp
