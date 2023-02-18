0 || 7

The pushup is the most basic, but also the most versatile, workout

Photo Credit: iStock

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

The pushup is a strong fitness basic because it hits the chest, shoulders, arms, and increases core strength

1 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Always remember, form is more important than the number of pushups you do

2 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Once you've mastered the pushup, try more difficult variations

3 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

5 sets of 10 pushups each is probably the best way to make slow and easy progress, without overload

4 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

It's always safer to start working out with a trained fitness professional

5 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Perfecting a technique and regular workouts have physical and mental health benefits

6 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

Click to read more about the science of the perfect pushup

7 || 7

Photo Credit: iStock

 Click here