0 || 7
The pushup is the most basic, but also the most versatile, workout
Photo Credit: iStock
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 18, 2023
Mint Lounge
The pushup is a strong fitness basic because it hits the chest, shoulders, arms, and increases core strength
1 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Always remember, form is more important than the number of pushups you do
2 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Once you've mastered the pushup, try more difficult variations
3 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
5 sets of 10 pushups each is probably the best way to make slow and easy progress, without overload
4 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
It's always safer to start working out with a trained fitness professional
5 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Perfecting a technique and regular workouts have physical and mental health benefits
6 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock
Click here
Click to read more about the science of the perfect pushup
7 || 7
Photo Credit: iStock