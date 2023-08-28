0 || 7
Pet insurance reduces the financial burden associated with unanticipated accidents or diseases
Published Aug 28, 2023
Your pet’s health can be assessed accurately with a thorough medical examination before purchasing insurance
You can get insurance for a pet from the age of two months up to ten years old
The options are lifetime coverage, time-limited coverage, or money-limited coverage
The best option is a lifetime policy because it provides the longest-lasting protection against disease or injury
Money-limited insurance provides financial support to pet parents until the allotted amount of money is exhausted
Time-limited insurance can help you get through an illness in a fixed period of time
In addition, many insurers also provide coverage for stolen or missing pets
Photo Credit: File photo/Unsplash