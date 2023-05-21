0 || 7

In summer, the fridge is stocked full of iced drinks. If you're looking to replace your refrigerator, here's what to keep in mind

By Team Lounge
Published May 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

Size and capacity: Pick a fridge depending on how much you store. If you have regular parties, you'll need a large freezer. If you don't store a lot, a small fridge should do

Design: Pick a colour that suits the decor in your home. If you store a lot, you consider a double-door over a single-door fridge

Energy Efficiency This isn't just about saving the earth but also about cutting your electricity bill. Look for models with a 5-star rating for maximum energy efficiency

Extra features: Fridges come smart connectivity, ice and curd makers. Consider a water dispenser as you get cold water without opening the door

Warranty and price: Compare prices and features offered by different brands. Ensure the warranty runs for at least a year and covers major parts and manufacturing defects

Buy or rent? It's usually better to a buy a fridge if you are planning to stay in a place for longer than a year

The bottom line: Look for a brand that fits your budget and needs and offers good after-sales service

