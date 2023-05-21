0 || 7
In summer, the fridge is stocked full of iced drinks. If you're looking to replace your refrigerator, here's what to keep in mind
Size and capacity: Pick a fridge depending on how much you store. If you have regular parties, you'll need a large freezer. If you don't store a lot, a small fridge should do
Design: Pick a colour that suits the decor in your home. If you store a lot, you consider a double-door over a single-door fridge
Energy Efficiency
This isn't just about saving the earth but also about cutting your electricity bill. Look for models with a 5-star rating for maximum energy efficiency
Extra features: Fridges come smart connectivity, ice and curd makers. Consider a water dispenser as you get cold water without opening the door
Warranty and price: Compare prices and features offered by different brands. Ensure the warranty runs for at least a year and covers major parts and manufacturing defects
Buy or rent?
It's usually better to a buy a fridge if you are planning to stay in a place for longer than a year
The bottom line: Look for a brand that fits your budget and needs and offers good after-sales service
