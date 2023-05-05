0 || 7

Jet lag occurs when our daily biological rhythms are out of sync with the time zone. Here's how to avoid it

Here are some ways to minimize the effect of jet-lag so that you can enjoy your vacation from Day 1

Change your bedtime and wake-up a little earlier or later each day before your flight to help your body make the adjustments it needs

Turn off lights and close curtains so your home naturally falls dark with sunset, which will alter when melatonin levels drop

Eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the destination time zone a few days before taking off

Avoid sugary airport snacks and alcohol

Regulate your caffeine intake to ensure optimum melatonin in the bloodstream

Drink enough water every hour and eat high-water foods such as cucumber slices and watermelon

