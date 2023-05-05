0 || 7
Jet lag occurs when our daily biological rhythms are out of sync with the time zone. Here's how to avoid it
Published May 05, 2023
Here are some ways to minimize the effect of jet-lag so that you can enjoy your vacation from Day 1
Change your bedtime and wake-up a little earlier or later each day before your flight to help your body make the adjustments it needs
Turn off lights and close curtains so your home naturally falls dark with sunset, which will alter when melatonin levels drop
Eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the destination time zone a few days before taking off
Avoid sugary airport snacks and alcohol
Regulate your caffeine intake to ensure optimum melatonin in the bloodstream
Drink enough water every hour and eat high-water foods such as cucumber slices and watermelon
