How much water should you actually drink in a day? As summer is almost here, we answer the question
Published Mar 22, 2023
It's important to stay cool and hydrated, especially if you exercise regularly
Most of us can stay hydrated without overthinking it because thirst drives our need for fluid replenishment
Depending on our bodies and the weather, we need up to three litres of water each day
However, if you work out intensely or spend many hours outdoors, you will need more water
If you're over 65, drink at least one more glass of water over your thirst level daily
Women should also drink an extra glass of water to help keep the body cool when they are on their period
Aim to drink one litre of water each in the morning, afternoon, and night to achieve your three litres daily
