How much water should you actually drink in a day? As summer is almost here, we answer the question

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 22, 2023

Mint Lounge

It's important to stay cool and hydrated, especially if you exercise regularly

Most of us can stay hydrated without overthinking it because thirst drives our need for fluid replenishment

Depending on our bodies and the weather, we need up to three litres of water each day

However, if you work out intensely or spend many hours outdoors, you will need more water

If you're over 65, drink at least one more glass of water over your thirst level daily

Women should also drink an extra glass of water to help keep the body cool when they are on their period

Aim to drink one litre of water each in the morning, afternoon, and night to achieve your three litres daily

