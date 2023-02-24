0 || 7
8 glasses? 2 litres? No, the amount of water you should drink cannot be standardised
The benefits of hydration are many, from better skin and digestion to weight maintenance and a healthier heart and kidneys
How much water you need in a day depends on your age, activity levels, weight, gender and environment. Here are some tips to stay hydrated
Have a reusable bottle at all times to sip on water all day, and set reminders on your phone
Opt for cooling beverages like cold-pressed vegetable juice, buttermilk or salted lemon water instead of tea, coffee or aerated drinks
Infuse your water with spices, fruit or slices of cucumber
Don't forget to hydrate after you exercise, adding electrolytes after an intense session
Count your trips to the bathroom: 4-6 visits during a typical day means you meet your daily water requirements
