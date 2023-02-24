0 || 7

8 glasses? 2 litres? No, the amount of water you should drink cannot be standardised

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 24, 2023

Mint Lounge

The benefits of hydration are many, from better skin and digestion to weight maintenance and a healthier heart and kidneys

How much water you need in a day depends on your age, activity levels, weight, gender and environment. Here are some tips to stay hydrated

Have a reusable bottle at all times to sip on water all day, and set reminders on your phone 

Opt for cooling beverages like cold-pressed vegetable juice, buttermilk or salted lemon water instead of tea, coffee or aerated drinks

Infuse your water with spices, fruit or slices of cucumber 

Don't forget to hydrate after you exercise, adding electrolytes after an intense session

Count your trips to the bathroom: 4-6 visits during a typical day means you meet your daily water requirements

