How Karnataka's Tibetan community has preserved its cuisine
Photo Credit: Istockphoto
Team Lounge
Published Jun 27, 2023
Laphing is a popular Tibetan street food.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
A Tibetan street food cart in Bylakuppe, Coorg.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
Tibetian noodles at a local store in Bylakuppe, Coorg.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
A mushroom curry normally eaten with noodles at Sera Jey monastery, Bylakuppe.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
Tibetan black mushrooms at Bengalurean Lhasa Dolma's home.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
Thentuk fry at Amdo Corner, Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi
Preparing steamed momos at Amdo Corner, Bengaluru.
Photo Credit: Samyukta Lakshmi