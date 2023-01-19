0 || 7
The picture-perfect heritage port town of Hoi An is about 30km south of Da Nang City in central Vietnam
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 19, 2023
Mint Lounge
Visit the Japanese Covered
Bridge,or Chua Cau, which
dates to the 1590s
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Walk around the well-preserved Ancient Town, a Unesco World Heritage site
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Watch the local fisherman
at work, and enjoy a meal
made of the fresh catch
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Taste the complex, flavoursome Vietnamese food, be it at a street stall or a stylish cafe
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Buy unglazed porcelain souvenirs that come from Than Ha Pottery village, known for its 400-year-old industry
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Shop for lanterns at the Hoi An night market and admire the pretty lights
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge
Take a boat trip on the Hoai river, a tributary of the Thu Bon. Float a paper lantern and make a wish
7 || 7
Click here
Photo Credit: Unsplash