The picture-perfect heritage port town of Hoi An is about 30km south of Da Nang City in central Vietnam

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 19, 2023

Visit the Japanese Covered Bridge,or Chua Cau, which  dates to the 1590s

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Walk around the well-preserved Ancient Town, a Unesco World Heritage site

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Watch the local fisherman at work, and enjoy a meal made of the fresh catch

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Taste the complex, flavoursome Vietnamese food, be it at a street stall or a stylish cafe

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Buy unglazed porcelain souvenirs that come from Than Ha Pottery village, known for its 400-year-old industry

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Shop for lanterns at the Hoi An night market and admire the pretty lights

Photo Credit: Sonia Nazareth for Mint Lounge

Take a boat trip on the Hoai river, a tributary of the Thu Bon. Float a paper lantern and make a wish

Photo Credit: Unsplash