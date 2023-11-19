0 || 7
When you hike with your dog, it isn’t just a walk in nature, it's a bonding experience
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 19, 2023
Mint Lounge
Hiking is an excellent way to maintain physical fitness, both for you and your pet
1 || 7
Outfit your dog with a good harness, a sturdy leash, and a collar with identification tags
2 || 7
Assess the trail’s difficulty. Avoid challenging hikes if your dog is not used to long distances or tough terrain
3 || 7
Carry a basic first-aid kit, adequate water for both you and your dog, and snacks to maintain energy levels
4 || 7
Outdoor settings offer a sensory playground, engaging a dog's senses and reducing boredom
5 || 7
After the hike, examine your dog’s paws for cuts or lodged debris, and groom them for fleas
6 || 7
Click here
Hiking cements a shared experience, strengthening the bond between owner and dog
7 || 7