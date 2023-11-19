0 || 7

When you hike with your dog, it isn’t just a walk in nature, it's a bonding experience

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 19, 2023

Mint Lounge

Hiking is an excellent way to maintain physical fitness, both for you and your pet

Outfit your dog with a good harness, a sturdy leash, and a collar with identification tags

Assess the trail’s difficulty. Avoid challenging hikes if your dog is not used to long distances or tough terrain

Carry a basic first-aid kit, adequate water for both you and your dog, and snacks to maintain energy levels

Outdoor settings offer a sensory playground, engaging a dog's senses and reducing boredom

After the hike, examine your dog’s paws for cuts or lodged debris, and groom them for fleas

Hiking cements a shared experience, strengthening the bond between owner and dog

